Having migraine? Certain natural remedies can help you get relief

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 05:57 pm

You can control migraine with yoga and lifestyle modifications

Migraines are annoying, and there's no denying that. Not only do they cause throbbing pain in your head, but may also lead to nausea, and uneasiness. Its severe form can get debilitating with the body being sensitive to everything, from light to touch and smell. Although taking professional medical assistance is generally advisable, one can significantly reduce it if they follow certain natural remedies.

Remedy 1

Number 1: Stretches help you in getting relief from migraine

There are certain stretches, albeit the gentle ones, which can help control migraines. Here's a simple one: Relax your body, either in a sitting or in a standing position. Gently bend your neck to the right with your left hand stretched in the air. Stay for 30 seconds and repeat the same in opposite direction. Do this for a couple of times.

Remedy 2

Child's pose and Thread the needle fold stretches also help

You can also try: Thread the needle: Bend your legs and hands. Stretch the left hand outward and bring it slowly under the right hand. Touch the mat with the left ear. Hold for 30 seconds to repeat with the right hand. Child's pose: Kneel in a way that the buttocks touch heels. Keep your spine stretched and bend forward with extended hands.

Remedies 3, 4

Some lifestyle and diet modifications are essential for migraine management

Experts say that sleeplessness is a major cause of migraines. So, make a habit to follow a routine. Sleeping in a quiet, dark room may help in bringing down the trouble. If you are unable to sleep, mindful meditation may also help ease physical pain. Avoid work stress by taking breaks every 30 minutes. Also, consume small quantities of healthy snacks periodically.

Suggestions

These tips can prevent the onset of a migraine attack

Although you cannot cure this chronic disorder, there are some things you can do to prevent its onset: -Avoid consuming alcohol or coffee, as both dehydrate the body, which intensifies the pain. -Dietary triggers like chocolate, cheese, and dairy products should be avoided as well. -Keep a track of your hormones as fluctuation of the same can spark off a headache. Stay well!