Top 4 kinds of cooking vessels to make you healthier

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 23, 2021, 11:25 am

Decades back, people used traditional ways to heat food and keep water which was actually healthy, too

Nowadays, the idea of cooking has changed and people look for convenient, non-sticky utensils to make their food. These kinds of cookware might be an easy option but they are not always good for your health. Decades ago, people used traditional ways to heat food and keep water, which was actually healthy. Let's see how can we get that idea back.

Silver metal

Silver metal is said to be cold in nature

Did you know that silver metal has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties? Silver (chandi) is cold in nature and can help you calm down. It can also revamp your complexion, metabolic system, as well as your immune system. This metal is really beneficial for people with pitta personalities, that is who are highly ambitious, competitive, and determined. It helps them maintain inner peace and happiness.

Copper vessels

Copper is the best metal for cooking rice

Undoubtedly, a copper vessel can be your absolute favorite metal for cooking rice. Copper vessels possess antibacterial properties and are also used as healthy water bottles. These vessels can even detoxify your body and escalate your hemoglobin. Copper vessels are also known to enhance the secretion of bile as well as the peristaltic movements of the gut to make the digestive process easier.

Brass utensils

Brass utensils strengthen immune system, still used in villages

Brass utensils are still used in small towns and villages. These are popular for their amazing health benefits. They strengthen your immune system and also up your hemoglobin count. Also, they are well-known for improving generic skin problems. Brass utensils were used when technology didn't gain the fame it enjoys today. They are one of the most traditional methods to store food and water.

Goldware

Goldware brings royalty and rejuvenates your body

In ancient times, eating with gold spoons and plates was very common. They just don't look royal, but also enhance sperm quality and are known to rejuvenate your overall body. Another fact of eating in goldware is that it is helpful for people suffering from Alzheimer's disease. So, it's high time to upgrade your cookware and begin a healthy eating lifestyle.