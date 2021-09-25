Fashion guide for men: Suggestions for outfits during Durga Puja

Durga Puja is hardly a fortnight away. Bengalis look forward to this occasion for which planning goes on for almost a year. Shopping starts more than a month before Durga Puja even starts. For women, fashion choices are never scarce. But what about men? Here, we give you a few suggestions that will help you ace the fashion game on all five days.

Day 1

On 'Shoshthi,' start with a white casual shirt, dark pants

On Shoshthi, start with a cool outfit. A white casual shirt, preferably with some embroidery work, and dark pants or trousers work best for this day. Complement the look by wearing white sneakers/shoes. You can replace white with other light colors if you are not comfortable being the Jeetendra among your friends. Take care of your hairstyle and trim your mustache and beard.

Day 2

On 'Saptami,' go for a casual yet retro look

On Saptami, you can opt for a dark-colored shirt that has some embroidery or floral print. This will give you a retro yet smart look. With this, black, brown, or dark grey colored pants will go pretty well. You can also try a dark sea green floral shirt or a dark peacock blue shirt. And, wear a cap. It changes your look completely.

Day 3

On 'Ashtami,' you got to go the traditional way

Ashtami is when you have to stick to the traditional look. So, go for a skin-tight pyjama and slim kurta. Complete the look with a Nehru coat. You can also do away with the coat and go for a designed kurta instead. White pyjama with a linen lavender-colored kurta and blue Nehru coat is an awesome pairing. Definitely try this combination this year.

End days

Last two days of Durga Puja can be a mix

On Navami, take a break from traditional wear. You can go for a stylish T-shirt and jeans look. Don a pair of sunglasses and cool shoes and you are good to go. Dashami, the end of the carnival, is when our moods are a bit off, but we have to be at our fashionable best. Stun everyone and wear a dhoti-kurta. Happy Durga Puja!