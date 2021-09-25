A few effective tips to stay protected from air pollution

Air pollution is a silent killer. A recent report by the Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago (EPIC), suggests if the pollution level remains the same as it was two years back, 40% of India's population would have its lifespan slashed by nine years. Given this alarming situation, it is now up to us to take care. We suggest some tips to stay protected.

Living in a polluted region? Don't venture out much

If you are living in an environment having a high level of Air Quality Index or AQI, don't go for an outdoor walk or jogging. It sounds difficult, but there is no other option as of now. With the air being highly polluted, jogging would do you more harm. Experts suggest people in Delhi and other polluted places to not go for walks.

Grow air purifier plants, allow maximum ventilation in home

It is also important to have a healthy environment in offices and schools. To ensure that, encourage your colleagues and friends to grow air purifier plants such as aloe vera, ivy, and spider plant inside the cubicles. These are also easy to maintain. Suggest the same to your child's school principal, too. Also, make sure that your office and home are well ventilated.

Keep your respiratory system healthy by having these foods

Experts suggest consuming certain food items helps you in keeping your lungs healthy. Jaggery, for one, helps in removing pollutants from the lungs. Moreover, it is a good substitute for sugar. Consume fruits and vegetables that boost your immunity such as vitamin C containing citrus fruits, fish rich in omega fatty acids, etc. Drink herbal tea with tulsi, ginger, or green tea every day.

Taking steam, opening car windows, and being cautious

Children, pregnant women, and elders are at a higher risk than others due to air pollution. So, install air purifiers in their rooms and living areas. Taking steam removes dust particles from nostril regions and soothes the air passageways. It has various other benefits when taken with eucalyptus oil. Open your car windows to allow air inflow and outflow before turning on the AC.