Have you tried these 5 traditional Greek foods yet?

Traditional Greek food is flavorful and filled with several fresh and dried herbs. The abundance and richness of the foods are as great as the country itself. Greek preparations are very similar to Indian dishes. They have a smoked eggplant mash which is very similar to our baingan bharta. Other similar dishes include the Tzatziki (yogurt dip) and Souvlaki (kind of kebab).

#1 Fasolada is the bean soup you didn't know you needed

Craving for a perfect bowl of bean soup? Try Fasolada, a national dish in Greece. The soup is prepared with squashed tomatoes, onions, carrots, beans, and celery. This highly nutritious bowl flavored with bay leaves and parsley is super filling as beans are rich in fiber. The soup is best enjoyed in the fall season.

#2 Courgette balls (kolokythokeftedes) are a delectable starter

Who would say no to munching on a crispy starter? You should definitely try out Courgette balls, known as kolokythokeftedes in Greece. These balls are made up of zucchini, parsley, breadcrumbs garlic, mint, dill, spring onion, cheese, and flour. They are fried until golden brown, just like our traditional pakoras. The Tzatziki, a yogurt and feta dip, elevates it to a whole new level.

#3 Dolmades: Wrapped and steamed to perfection

Have you tried the Indian dish Arbi Patra? Dolmades are similar to them. Prepared with vine or grape leaves and filled with herby, lemon-rice, Dolmades are folded over to form a little bundle of flavor. They are then steamed. They can also be filled with meat, but the vegetarian version is more popular. In Greece, Dolmades are served as a side dish.

#4 Gyros: A sandwich that tastes like a kebab

If you are a fan of kebabs and rolls, you will instantly fall in love with Gyros. Gyros is basically a sandwich made up of meat. It is prepared in a rotisserie and enveloped in a pita If you are a vegetarian, stress not! The vegetarian form of Gyros is prepared with grilled halloumi, a salty Cypriot cheese, and is absolutely mouth-watering.

#5 Baklava: Pastries soaked in syrup

This is probably the most familiar-sounding name on this list. Apart from Greece, Baklava is also found in Turkey and the Middle East. It is believed that the baklava was invented in Turkey but underwent changes in Greece. Made up of filo pastry, it contains crushed nuts such as almonds and walnuts and is soaked in honey or a similar syrup.