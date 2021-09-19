A few food combinations you should avoid for staying healthy

We never hesitate to experiment with different kinds of food items, mixing and matching them as per the demands of our taste buds and mood. Combining items also accentuates the entire experience. Imagine having yogurt with vegetables, onion salad with biryani, desserts after meals, etc. But no matter how much you're fond of food pairings, there are a few which you should avoid.

Number 1

Do not consume milk with these food items

Milk is consumed daily in almost every household. Many take it with protein powders, juices, or fruits. But milk's laxative properties do not cooperate with food items containing diuretics, especially the ones present in melons. Both are contradictory to each other, and this might lead to gastric illnesses if had together. Bananas, when consumed with milk, promote toxin formation and also make you lazy.

Number 2

These common breakfast combinations are actually doing more harm

If your regular breakfast is corn flakes or any other cereal, avoid taking them with citrus juices. This teaming up inhibits the digestion of carbohydrates. Eggs with bacon is a power breakfast for many, but doubling the protein in the diet isn't recommended. Again, orange juice with dalia is not a suitable combination as it leads to blood sugar level fluctuations in your body.

Junk food

What about your favorite burgers, pizzas, pasta?

Burgers and French fries. Suddenly feeling hungry? This deep-fried food combo spikes your blood sugar levels, eventually draining energy due to high insulin production, making you tired or lazy. Pizza and coke is also a regular pairing but pizza uses more energy to get digested and the sugar content in soda inhibits digestion. Hence, you feel bloated. Pasta with tomato is also dangerous.

Caution

Absolutely avoid: Yogurt with fruits; fruits after a meal

Yogurt is a probiotic; many have it with fruits because it's apparently healthy. But the proteins in yogurt interfere with the acidic properties of fruits, promoting toxin formation. Also, it inhibits fiber digestion. Avoid having fruits after a meal, as the latter sits on the fruits, delaying digestion. Further, fruits ferment if they remain for a long time in the stomach, leading to acidity.