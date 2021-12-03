Lifestyle Fitness activities for those in their 50s, 60s, and 70s

It is never too late to work on your fitness

If you are above 50 and thinking about starting a fitness regime, then stay with us. Mahatma Gandhi once said, "It is the health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver." It is never too late to start working on your health. Here are a few physical activities to follow if you are 50 or more.

Studies suggest that all adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of physical activity every week. Bone mass can be heightened in older women by regular exercises. In fact, studies have recommended that all adults between 18-64 years should practice moderate-intensity aerobic exercises and muscle-strengthening activities. Muscles keep us strong and aid in maintaining body weight and also promote mobility.

Yoga Ancient practice of yoga has a remedy for joint pains

Older people are more prone to joint pains and it seems like an inevitable problem in most people considering our sedentary lifestyles. Fortunately, the age-old practice of yoga has a remedy for such pains. Yoga is highly recommended for people in their 50s and 60s and who want to kick-start their fitness regime. Yoga is also proven to provide mental peace.

Water activities Are you a water baby? Then hit the pool

While you can choose an exercise routine as per your preference, did anyone tell you that swimming burns more calories than the eternally-favorite walking? Aqua aerobics is also a great option for the aged. It can help you gain strength and reduce aches and joint pains. Moreover, the resistance created by water can even contribute toward muscle strengthening.

Zumba Should you include Zumba in your routine? A big YES

Well, who would say no to a dance routine that can melt more calories in less time? Zumba is a hot favorite among all age groups. Researchers say that a 40-minute Zumba session can burn up to 370 calories. Zumba is a fun routine and you won't even feel like you are exercising. Further, it causes the release of endorphins that can improve mood.

Other activities Hit your bucket list

If the idea of following the same fitness regime doesn't sound interesting, you can hit your bucket list and try out several other activities you always wanted to do like hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing. Such activities work on your joints, core, and muscles. However, it is recommended to reach out to your healthcare provider before trying such activities.