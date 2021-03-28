The fat stored in the lower belly is one of the hardest to get rid of. To remove this stubborn fat, you will have to create a calorie deficit and do the right exercises. A calorie deficit happens when your body burns more calories than it consumes. Here's a step-by-step guide to effectively get rid of that underbelly fat.

#1 Include fibers and protein-rich foods in your diet

Limit highly processed foods and those that have high sugar content. Opt for protein-rich foods and include fibers in your diet. Having vegetables like broccoli, kale, and cauliflower will keep you fuller for longer periods, while also not adding a lot of calories. Include egg whites, lean meat, seeds, and dry fruits in your diet as they are excellent sources of protein.

#2 Do the classic Pilates exercise - The Hundred

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor. One at a time, float your legs by lifting them off the ground. Now, lift your arms, about an inch from the ground. Lift your chest and upper back to engage the abs. Breathe in, and pump your arms up and down for 100 counts. Exhale and release the position.

#3 Jackknife crunches: Do three sets of 20 reps

Lie on your back with your legs raised and arms extended up over your ears, reaching behind you. Engage your core, bend at your waist and bring your arms up toward your legs. At the same time, bring your extended legs up and back toward your head. Reach to touch your knees then lower. Repeat for 20 reps. Do three sets of 20 reps.

#4 Do a dead bug for total core stability