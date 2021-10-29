What to do if you have an introverted friend?

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 12:15 am

Introverts can really be the most special friends in your life

Finding "your people" is not an easy job. But nothing is better than befriending that one person who gets you completely. A lot of introverts find it difficult to resonate with other people but when they do, they are probably going to be the best kind of friends for life. Let us see fun ways to let your introverted friends open up to you.

Surprise visits

Don't opt for surprise visits to their homes

Most of the time, you might not find a problem with surprise visits to your friend's place but having an introverted friend calls for some ground rules. They like to talk to you but they find it more fun with texting from the comfort of their home, rather than meeting in person frequently. You need to give them time to enjoy your company.

Hangouts

Do not add more people in their plans

It takes time for introverts to share their feelings and if they make some plans to hang out, it strictly refers to just the two of you. Do not add up people in your outing. They don't prefer groups. But you can be sure to love their company, and you will realize that you don't really need more people when they are with you.

Encouragement

Encourage them to share their thoughts with you

Introverts usually do not indulge in open discussions but if they are close to you, they can try to, but you need to help them become flexible about it. One thing you should ensure is to not interrupt while they speak. Let them complete what they are speaking. Don't try too much to comfort them, ease up! Just be normal, humble, and chill out.

Sharing

Introverts are really great listeners, share your feelings with them

If not active speakers, they are definitely the best listeners. So, share your heart out with your shy buddies as they love to listen. The more you share with them, the more efforts they will make to express themselves. You can also tell them why you like to talk to them. Never make fun of their shy behavior. Rather, make them feel special.