#HealthBytes: Some effective nutrition tips for pregnant and lactating women

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 07:09 pm

Nutrition is a keystone for all women during pregnancy and lactation

Nutrition is a keystone for all women during pregnancy and lactation. The basic principle lies in consuming ample fruits and vegetables. While your cravings during pregnancy are unstoppable, it is crucial to add certain foods to your diet that are healthy for both mother and child. Here are a few recommended nutritious foods that focus on this aspect. Note, some might be delicious, too.

Nutrients

Nutrients that require special attention during pregnancy and lactation

Additional intake of micronutrients like folic acid and iron are essential for the growing fetus and to avoid unwanted situations like congenital malformations. A high amount of calcium is also important to ensure the healthy formation of the teeth and bones of the baby. Furthermore, iodine intake will take care of the mental functioning of the offspring. Vitamin A-rich foods are important during lactation.

Foods

These delicious foods are super healthy for baby's development

You need to trust the yummy sweet potatoes, especially during lactation, to increase the infant's food intake as they are rich in vitamin A. Consumption of dairy products is extremely important, so you can go whip up yogurt smoothies and a lassi. You can also enjoy beans, lentils, soybeans, and chickpeas because legumes are healthy for the development of the offspring.

Care

Additional steps to ensure during pregnancy and lactation

What's most important is your health check-ups. DO NOT ignore periodic check-ups for blood pressure, anemia, and weight gain. As much as you need rest 2-3 hours during the daytime, you need an adequate amount of exercise, too. Don't take any drugs without consulting your doctor. Ensure that you aren't taking any kind of contaminated foods as they increase the risk of food-borne illnesses.

Restrictions

A few foods to avoid during your gestation period

No level of alcohol and smoking is safe during pregnancy and lactation. Always remember this. This might be a piece of bad news for sushi lovers but sea fish and raw meat may lead to bacterial infections. You will also have to limit your caffeine intake. Notably, chances are that raw sprouts might also be contaminated with bacteria, so avoid them as well.