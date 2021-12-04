Lifestyle 5 eating habits that can help you live longer

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 04, 2021, 02:19 pm

Adopt the right eating habits (Pic credit: Shutterstock)

Experts say that eating the right food can lead to a longer and healthier life. What you put in your body can either keep diseases at bay or create a conducive environment for them. Our cells need to constantly rejuvenate for us to heal from within and food plays a major role here. Check out some such foods that you need to eat.

#1 Add soy, vegetables and tea to your diet

A balance between your body's abilities to form new blood vessels through the process of angiogenesis while keeping the growth of such cells in check is essential to avoid various diseases. Soy, tea, cheese, raspberries, and vegetables act as a hindrance to this abnormal growth. Doctors say that the prevalence of cancers is much lower in countries where soy and vegetables are a staple.

#2 Anti-inflammatory foods help activate the immune system

The way our immune system fights against infections is directly related to how effectively our body wards off diseases. This is why it is essential to maintain a healthy immune system, one which fights infections without going into overdrive and causing inflammation. Anti-inflammatory foods such as tomatoes, olive oil, green leafy vegetables, almonds, walnuts have such properties and should be consumed regularly.

#3 Eat food rich in flavonoids to regenerate stem cells

Fish is a food item that helps regenerate stem cells present in our bone marrow, liver, lungs, and gut. According to research, a diet rich in fish oil helps produce more stem cells, a regenerator of our tissues linked to better circulation of oxygen in muscles. Some food items for the growth of stem cells are - dark chocolate, tea, beer and olive oil.

#4 A heart-healthy diet is a good diet

Reports suggest that heart disease accounts for almost one-third of deaths worldwide. Heart-healthy diets can reduce the risk of death as such foods lower the chances of several diseases like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. Low-fat dairy products, fish, nuts and beans, whole grain, and non-tropical vegetable oils like- olive, corn, peanut, and sunflower oil are good for our hearts.

#5 High-fiber foods to boost microbiomes

The microbiome is the health-supporting bacteria present in our gut. It plays a major role in improving our immunity. Fiber-rich food and fermented products help develop a balanced ecosystem of healthy microbiomes. Eat raspberries, green peas, broccoli, chickpeas, lentils, beans and fermented food like kimchi, yogurt and kefir to keep your microbiomes healthy. So eat healthy, and stay healthy!