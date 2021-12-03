Lifestyle 5 cleaning myths debunked!

A clean home is a safe home. This is true today more than ever. Cleaning your surroundings is the key to living a healthy lifestyle. But are you using the correct cleaning techniques or are you someone who loves trying social media fads? While some such trends actually work, most are epic fails. Here are five common misconceptions you need to stop believing.

#1 The more, the better! Think again

Cleaning solutions do their job when you put the right amount. Pouring more than necessary doesn't clean the stuff any better. Similarly, buying too many products for different surfaces isn't necessary. Do your research and you can DIY a few solutions at a much cheaper price. Also, after applying a product, give it time to work on the surface before giving up on it.

#2 Bleach works on everything! Not really

Sorry to burst your bubble, but bleach is not always the best. Bleach can kill germs and remove stains. But it's not effective in cleaning dirt and grime from the surface. Remember, bleach is for whitening and not cleaning. For whitening your shirt, you may go for bleach, but to clean your sink or bathtub, you should use an actual cleaning product.

#3 If it smells good, it must clean well too!

Some people believe that because a particular product smells good, it would clean well too. But that's untrue in most cases. Most of the time, cleaners with fragrances are unable to kill bacteria as the added smell means additional chemicals besides the ones that clean. Odorless cleaning products are the way to go and probably clean better.

#4 All my wooden items need regular polishing! Not really

Gleaming wooden floors, furniture, doors, and windows are a pleasure to the eye. But regular polishing can make your wooden items look even duller. The woods available for flooring and furniture these days don't need polishing. In fact, the presence of certain chemicals in polishes can harm your floor and reduce their longevity. Instead, clean them with water from time to time.

#5 Vinegar is a master cleaner! No, it is too harsh

Both white vinegar and apple cider vinegar are a staple in our pantry. Vinegar is great for cleaning dishes, sink, wall, and bathroom. But, it isn't a good choice for cleaning every item in your house. Vinegar leaves a dulling effect on marble floors, hardwood, and stone floors. So next time you come across a cleaning fad, do your research before falling for it.