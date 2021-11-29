5 ways to use yogurt for skin and hair

Yogurt is a natural conditioner for hair and a mosturizer for the skin

If you look up on Google, you will find endless beauty tips, skincare products, capsules, and tonics to help you look ever-youthful. But do you think these chemical-loaded creams, face masks, and hair conditioners do any good to your skin and hair? They may, but they also have side effects. So, here are some simple, natural home remedies for glowing skin and silky-smooth hair.

Skin

Use yogurt to moisturize dry skin during winters

During winters, most people complain of having dry skin. So, you can prepare a moisturizing yogurt mask. You will have to mix four tablespoons of yogurt with cocoa and honey. You can apply it on your whole face and neck or any other dry area on your body and leave it for 30 minutes. Next, rinse it off with lukewarm water for good results.

Benefits

But first, let's learn why yogurt is good for you

Well, the creamy texture of yogurt helps moisturize skin. It may help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles, too. Also, it reduces acne apart from brightening your skin and works as a great anti-aging ingredient. Yogurt helps in the treatment of skin infections and soothes sunburns. You can try it with different ingredients based on what you're looking to achieve.

Hair

Condition your hair with yogurt, aloe vera, and coconut oil

For conditioning your hair, mix four tablespoons of yogurt with aloe vera and coconut oil. Apply this mask to the scalp and work it along the lengths of your hair. Leave it on for an hour, and then wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Use this deep conditioning mask once every week for best results.

Benefits

What does yogurt do to your hair?

Yogurt has many benefits when used as a hair conditioner. It not only moisturizes the scalp but also gets rid of nagging dandruff. Since yogurt is a natural anti-fungal agent, it helps cure flakiness on the scalp. It makes your hair soft and shiny, too. So, if you are looking to get rid of your hair problems or have long, shiny hair, try yogurt.

Conclusion

No side-effects: So why not invent your own skin-hair solution?

From preparing a super-moisturizing yogurt face mask for your skin to a hair smoothening pack or a hydrating mask for your dull hair, yogurt acts as a versatile ingredient when it comes to homemade beauty products. You can even customize your homemade face and hair masks with natural ingredients as per your requirement Moreover, you won't have to worry about any side effects, too.