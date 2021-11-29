These 5 skincare ingredients can be gamechangers in your routine

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 02:02 pm

Skincare products keep upgrading with time and they are not one size fits all. Plus, one needs to be extra careful to not overuse a single product. Getting healthier skin is not an overnight procedure and with the help of expert-backed tips, here we list out some gamechanger ingredients that are becoming widely popular and have surprising benefits. Take a look!

#1

Vitamin C improves skin elasticity and keeps your skin hydrated

Vitamin C, packed with antioxidant properties, helps you revitalize the skin damaged by the sun or various other factors. The good news is vitamin C can also hydrate your thirsty skin. The topical application of vitamin C enhances the production of collagen, a natural protein, and results in improved elasticity of the skin as well as slows down skin aging. It also eases hyperpigmentation.

#2

Aloe vera reduces dryness, repairs scarring, treats fungal infections

As the saying goes, "In a world full of roses, be someone's aloe vera having 101 qualities of cure." Aloe can protect your skin from rashes and sunburns and gives you a cooling effect. Not only does it repair scarring or skin damage, but also treats fungal and bacterial infections. The moisturizing properties of aloe vera can help reduce dryness, itchiness, and eczema.

#3

Hyaluronic acid provides moisture to skin, eyes, and joints

Hyaluronic acid, a sugar that occurs naturally in the body, provides moisture to skin, eyes, and joints. An experiment-based study conducted a few years back had shown that people who applied topical hyaluronic acid as a serum and cream had shown a notable increase in skin hydration of up to 96% after 8 weeks. It also helps heal wounds and reduce joint pains.

#4

Vitamin E minimizes the appearance of scars

Vitamin E is not just one single vitamin. It is a group of fat-soluble vitamins having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, vitamin E oil can be applied directly to the skin or added to gels and lotions. A study observed that in mice, vitamin E supplements resulted in a reduced risk of skin cancer. It also minimizes the appearance of scars.

#5

AHA, BHA are latest additions to the skincare tradition

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHA) are the latest additions to the skincare tradition. These acids have surprising benefits in treating oily and acne-prone skin. They can also help in breaking down whiteheads and blackheads and refine skin texture. You can also use them as a replacement for your other exfoliation methods. However, never skip on a patch test before choosing any product.