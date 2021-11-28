Here's how to start a self-care routine you will follow

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 04:30 pm

Self-care is a process where you do things that make you happy

Self-care is not selfish, contrary to what most people think. But what exactly is it? Simply put, it is a process where you listen to what your body requires and do things that make you happy. Self-care has a plethora of benefits and helps eliminate stress as well. Moreover, it can challenge you to respond in the right way if something turns out wrong.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Some clinical studies have suggested that a self-care routine helps you reduce anxiety and stress and increases productivity and concentration power, too. It may also help you eliminate anger and frustration. A self-care routine helps you manage eight dimensions, namely emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual. These dimensions generally predict higher levels of wellness if balanced in the right manner.

#1

Find what makes you feel centered, list out the activities

Expose yourself to loads of self-care activities and finalize on some that would suit you the best. Indulge in activities that can be easily done daily. List out what you love to do. From painting, sketching to reading a magazine or making scented candles, there are plenty of things you might want to do. So, we will now see how to inculcate them.

#2

Make realistic goals for incorporating self-care activities daily

After you finalize the activities you want in your daily routine, decide on the amount of time you would like to spend doing them. You should make some realistic goals. For example, if you plan to disconnect from social media apps for some time and replace it with a walk, you can plan to begin with just 20-30 minutes and then gradually increase.

#3

Evaluate after a week, be flexible to make changes

Do the selected activities for a week and list out any changes you want to bring in those. This will motivate you to make those activities permanent. Sometimes, you may face obstacles in following the routine but don't worry. What is more important is to have consistency. Make yourself flexible enough so that these activities do not affect your other goals.

#4

How to overcome hurdles to your self-care?

Furthermore, identify hurdles that are coming your way while you are inculcating the activities. Like, if you are spending excessive time with your friends, try limiting that. Of course, friends are important but at the same time, it is also crucial to prioritize and follow your own routine first. You may want to start journaling on these things to analyze the benefits you experience.