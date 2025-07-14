DGCA directs checking of all Boeing aircraft fuel switch locks  

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered airlines operating most Boeing aircraft variants to check the locking mechanism of fuel control switches by July 21. The directive comes after preliminary findings in the Air India Boeing 787 crash investigation revealed that the fuel control switches were moved to the "cutoff" position just before impact, cutting off fuel supply to both engines.

International action Airlines worldwide are inspecting fuel switch locking mechanisms Apart from India, airlines around the world have started inspecting the fuel switch locking mechanisms on Boeing 787 aircraft. Etihad Airways has already asked their engineers to check these locks, and Singapore Airlines is also reportedly following suit. This comes despite assurances from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing that the fuel switch locks are safe.

Investigation findings Confusion led to loss of engine thrust The preliminary report of the crash investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that both pilots were confused over the change to the switch setting. This confusion led to a loss of engine thrust shortly after takeoff. The fuel cut-off switches in modern aircraft like the Boeing 787 are located below the thrust lever and have safeguards such as metal locks and guards to prevent accidental shutoff.

Safety bulletin Focus on operation of fuel control switches by pilots The report also mentions that investigators are focusing on the operation of fuel control switches by pilots. It further notes that the FAA had sent an information bulletin in 2018 about possible disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature. However, Air India did not carry out suggested inspections, as they were "advisory and not mandatory." Air India had changed the switches when replacing the throttle control module in 2019 and 2023.