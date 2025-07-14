Chief Justice BR Gavai hospitalized in Delhi
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai has been hospitalized in Delhi after contracting a severe infection during his recent trip to Telangana. According to sources from the Supreme Court of India, he is stable and responding well to treatment. The CJI is expected to resume his official duties within a day or two.
Recent visit
CJI's visit to Hyderabad
CJI Gavai had traveled to Hyderabad on July 12, where he delivered the convocation address at NALSAR University of Law. During his visit, he also released a special postal cover titled Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar - Constituent Assembly - Constitution of India and a set of picture postcards on "Art & Calligraphy in the Constitution of India."
Hospitalization
Justice Gavai is 1st Buddhist CJI
After returning to Delhi from Telangana, CJI Gavai developed symptoms of an infection and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. He did not hold court on Monday, marking a short working period at the Supreme Court. Sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, Justice Gavai is also the first Buddhist to occupy this position.