'Restore green cover or...be ready for jail': SC to Telangana
What's the story
The Indian Supreme Court has slammed the Telangana government for its decision to raze 100 acres of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli forest in Hyderabad.
The court has given a strict warning to senior officials that if they don't restore green cover, they will be jailed.
The court emphasized its commitment to protecting the environment. It demanded a revival plan for the damaged area.
Restoration ultimatum
Court demands restoration plan from Telangana government
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the state, said all mistakes were "bona fide and unintentional" and ensured it would follow the court's directions.
But Justices B R Gavai and A G Masih said a revival plan is needed to save top officials from severe action.
"If you want the chief secretary to be saved from severe action... Otherwise, we don't know how many of your officers will have to go to a temporary prison," they warned.
Legal dispute
Court rejects self-certification defense for tree removal
Singhvi defended the government's actions, saying around 1,300 trees were exempted through self-certification under the law. Some plant species were also exempted, he said.
However, the bench clarified that any tree removal requires court permission and was done in violation of its order.
The court said even national importance projects like road widening for strategic purposes or the Char Dham Yatra fall under this rule.
Wildlife impact
SC shocked by wildlife displacement in deforestation
The SC was shocked to see images of wild animals running away after the green cover was lost. It has asked for a report from Telangana's wildlife warden on how the wildlife has been protected.
Acting on Singhvi's plea, the court extended by one month the time for the preparation of the revival plan for the affected region.