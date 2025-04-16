What's the story

The Ministry of Road Transport has suggested two measures to reduce the financial load on commuters traveling on National Highways (NHs) and expressways.

First, it proposed to exempt toll fees on NHs having fewer than four lanes.

Second, it suggested bringing in annual passes for about ₹3,000 for unlimited travel in cars.

Both proposals have been sent to the Finance Ministry for approval, as they could cause some loss of revenue.