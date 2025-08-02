Gus Atkinson boasts second-best bowling strike rate in Tests: Details
What's the story
England pacer Gus Atkinson has made history by becoming the bowler with the second-best strike rate in Test history (Minimum: 60 wickets). The remarkable achievement came during the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at The Oval on August 1. Atkinson's performance was instrumental in bowling out India for just 224 runs after England captain Ollie Pope opted to bowl first.
Bowling stats
Atkinson's exceptional performance against India
Atkinson's exceptional bowling performance saw him claim five wickets while conceding just 33 runs. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 27-year-old pacer has now taken a total of 60 wickets in just 13 matches (24 innings) with four five-wicket hauls at an average of 21 and a strike rate (SR) of 34.9.
Historical comparison
Atkinson enters record books
Atkinson's achievement puts him in an elite group of bowlers with over 60 wickets in Test cricket and a strike-rate below 35. He is only the second bowler to achieve this feat, after England's George Lohmann, whose Test career ended 129 years ago. Lohmann had taken 112 wickets at a strike rate of 34.1. Australia's Scott Boland is third on this list, having taken 62 Test wickets at a strike rate of 36.
Spell
A brilliant fifer for the pacer
Atkinson was superb with his line and length and hardly set a foot wrong. He was not only economical, but brought his A game into play with wickets. Bowling in the right channels helped him perturb the Indian line-up. After getting Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel on Day 1, Atkinson dismissed the likes of Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna on Day 2.