Gus Atkinson boasts second-best bowling strike rate in Tests: Details 

England pacer Gus Atkinson has made history by becoming the bowler with the second-best strike rate in Test history (Minimum: 60 wickets). The remarkable achievement came during the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at The Oval on August 1. Atkinson's performance was instrumental in bowling out India for just 224 runs after England captain Ollie Pope opted to bowl first.

Bowling stats Atkinson's exceptional performance against India Atkinson's exceptional bowling performance saw him claim five wickets while conceding just 33 runs. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 27-year-old pacer has now taken a total of 60 wickets in just 13 matches (24 innings) with four five-wicket hauls at an average of 21 and a strike rate (SR) of 34.9.

Historical comparison Atkinson enters record books Atkinson's achievement puts him in an elite group of bowlers with over 60 wickets in Test cricket and a strike-rate below 35. He is only the second bowler to achieve this feat, after England's George Lohmann, whose Test career ended 129 years ago. Lohmann had taken 112 wickets at a strike rate of 34.1. Australia's Scott Boland is third on this list, having taken 62 Test wickets at a strike rate of 36.