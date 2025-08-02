When SRK cheekily said he deserved National Award for 'Swades'

Shah Rukh Khan 's recent win at the 71st National Film Awards for Best Actor in Jawan ended a three-decade-long wait. However, many fans believe his most deserving shot was in 2004 when he delivered a stellar performance in Swades. The award that year went to Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum. A resurfaced video from a Tag Heuer event reveals that even Khan felt he deserved the award more.

Video resurfaced Here's what SRK said In the video from a late-2000s event, Khan is seen on stage with Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli and anchor Mandira Bedi. When asked about his favorite films, he said, "See, main dil ka bahut acha hoon. Saari filmein achi lagti hain." He then added, "Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice... His actor won the National Award for Hum Tum when I think I should have got it."

Fan reactions Fans agreed with his statement Fans of the actor agreed with his statement on social media. One comment read, "Agreed here. Maybe Saif should have gotten it for Omkara, but not Hum Tum." Another added, "He truly deserved it for Swades, tbh." However, one fan explained why Khan missed out on the award that year: "Unfortunately for him, TS Nagabharana was on the jury that year and openly questioned Swades's integrity."