'RRR's Chandrabose on not getting attention after National Award win

Entertainment

'RRR's Chandrabose on not getting attention after National Award win

Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023 | 04:23 pm 2 min read

Chandrabose won the National Award for Best Lyricist recently

Renowned lyricist Chandrabose recently accomplished his long-held aspiration of winning a National Film Award for Best Lyricist. His award-winning song Dham Dham Dham is featured in the 2021 Telugu film Konda Polam. This achievement brought immense pride to both the Telugu film industry and India as a whole. However, Chandrabose feels his accomplishment wasn't as widely recognized as it was during his recent Oscar win.

Chandrabose mentioned the reason behind lukewarm response

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Chandrabose said, "After getting the Oscar, I was flooded with messages, and that's not even our awards. And now that I have got the National Award, only a handful of people congratulated me." He jokingly stated that the media might be tired of featuring him or that the fact that several other Telugu artists have also won awards this year has divided the attention.

His experience of winning the Academy Award

Earlier this year, the famed lyricist won the Academy Award for RRR. Speaking about the win, he said, "Academy Awards was something beyond my imagination. It was an unattainable wish that I could not even think of. In fact, I didn't even know that it was possible for a writer from India to get an Oscar." He attributes this success to the assurance that people have in his abilities and is grateful for the support and love.

More about the Academy Award win

Chandrabose had won an Academy Award for his work on the song Naatu Naatu from the 2022 film RRR. This remarkable accomplishment was something he never imagined in his lifetime. The music was composed by MM Keeravani who shared the award with him.

Share this timeline