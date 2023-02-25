Entertainment

Academy Awards: Ram Charan expresses interest in performing 'Naatu Naatu'

Academy Awards: Ram Charan expresses interest in performing 'Naatu Naatu'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 25, 2023, 08:54 pm 2 min read

Ram Charan expresses interest to perform to 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars

RRR should add two more "R"s for its "rampant rage" at the award shows this season. The SS Rajamouli-helmed magnum opus has bagged four major awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, including Best International Film and Best Action Film. Ram Charan, one of its protagonists, recently said he would love to perform to Naatu Naatu at the Academy Awards if given a chance.

Charan's take on performance

Speaking to Letterboxd, Charan said, "We would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform." "If we're at the Oscars, and there's a request, and there's time, why not? We'll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much." Many artists are slated to perform at the Oscars.

Artists scheduled to perform at Oscars

At the Oscars ceremony, Rihanna will reportedly perform Lift Me up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Sofia Carson and Diane will perform Applause. Academy CEO Bill Kramer recently revealed he was trying to make Best Original Song nominees perform at the award show. Naatu Naatu is also nominated for Best Original Song, and it created a rage globally with its iconic hook step.