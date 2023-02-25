Entertainment

'Alone': When and where to watch Mohanlal starrer on OTT

'Alone': When and where to watch Mohanlal starrer on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 25, 2023, 07:25 pm 1 min read

Mohanlal's 'Alone' to premiere on OTT on March 3

Mohanlal's latest release Alone is set to premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. The Shaji Kailas-directed thriller film had its theatrical release on January 26, 2023. However, it received mixed reviews from both viewers and critics. The low-budget film starred the Malayalam superstar as the protagonist, named Kalidas, and his performance was praised by several critics.

Details about the film

To recall, Mohanlal was the only actor who appeared in the film, whereas the voice cast included Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Nandhu, and Annie Shaji Kailas, among others. The movie was penned by Rajesh Jayaraman and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. The music was helmed by 4Musics. The thriller will have a digital premiere in four different languages—Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—on Hotstar.

Here's what Disney+ Hotstar tweeted