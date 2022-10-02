Entertainment

'Maja Ma' to 'Prey': Films, shows hitting OTT this month

'Maja Ma' to 'Prey': Films, shows hitting OTT this month

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 02, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Here's your October OTT watchlist.

Another month, yet another staggering OTT watchlist. From Disney+ Hotstar to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to ZEE5, all OTT platforms have a wide variety of titles on offer this October! Whether you're looking for a heartwarming good old Indian drama or want an escape from reality, we have got you covered. Take a look at these 10 upcoming shows and films streaming soon.

#1, #2 'Maja Ma', 'Karthikeya 2'

Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma will release on Prime Video on October 6 and is the platform's first original Indian film! Directed by Anand Tiwari, it co-stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. On the other hand, Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupama Parameswaran superhit Telugu film Karthikeya 2—which was released theatrically on August 13—is hitting ZEE5 on October 5.

#4, #5 'Mismatched Season 2,' 'Derry Girls 3'

After a long wait, the third season of Irish comedy-drama Derry Girls will hit Netflix on October 7. Moreover, adult drama Mismatched Season 2 will land on the same platform on October 14. It stars Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in the lead. This season will aim at new complications, new objectives, new entries, the quest for love, and the need to discover oneself.

Information #3: 'Raksha Bandhan'

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is also set to arrive on ZEE5 on October 5. The film, which was released in theaters on August 11, also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, it depicts the story of a brother and his four sisters.

#6, #7 'Werewolf by Night,' Prey'

Werewolf by Night and Prey will both land on Disney+ Hotstar on October 7. Marvel's Halloween television special Werewolf by Night follows a set of bloodthirsty monsters and is inspired by the horror flicks of the 1930s and 1940s. Prey, a sci-fi action thriller, is a prequel to the first four movies in the popular Predator franchise. It is directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

#9, #10 'Tales of the Jedi,' 'The School For Good and Evil'

A collection of six animated shorts, Tales of the Jedi will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26, and all six episodes will drop the same day. Moreover, Netflix's much-hyped and highly anticipated movie The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig, will land on the platform on October 21. It stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the lead roles.

Information #8: 'Dobaaraa'

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa is set to land on Netflix on October 15, days after completing its theatrical run. The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which was released in cinemas on August 19, was praised for its expeditious screenplay, tight script, and cast performances.