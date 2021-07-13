I want to entertain people and challenge myself: Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey has starred in films like 'Chhapaak,' 'Haseen Dillruba' and web series 'Mirzapur'

Actor Vikrant Massey says he has reached a stage in his career where he now wants to choose scripts that appeal to the audience and also provide him an opportunity to play complex characters. Vikrant is on an all-time career-high with all his recent projects, web series Mirzapur, Netflix's Dolly Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitare, and the latest Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba, earning him acclaim.

Script

Script is of foremost importance to me: Vikrant

Vikrant, who will now be seen in ZEE5's upcoming romantic comedy 14 Phere, said he looks for the combination of a good script and rich character before signing a film. "My biggest criteria to choose a film is the script. If along with a beautiful script, I also get something complex, something challenging as an actor that's the most important thing," the actor said.

Characters

I definitely identify a lot more with Sanju: Vikrant

The 34-year-old was speaking at the virtual trailer launch of 14 Phere. Vikrant said his role in 14 Phere is a huge departure from Haseen Dillruba, where he played the character of Rishabh Saxena, a young man who grapples with insecurities. "Playing Rishu was extremely tough, Sanju's character was easier. I definitely identify a lot more with Sanju, who has middle-class values," he said.

Details

'14 Phere' is a love story: Kriti

Kriti Kharbanda said that even though the title suggests that the film will be about weddings, it's actually a love story. "14 Phere is not about weddings. It is the journey and love story of Sanju and Aditi. Nothing's perfect between the two, they fight, argue, there's love. But these two characters can't leave each other," Kriti said.

14 Phere

'14 Phere' will release on July 23 on ZEE5

Starring Kriti and Vikrant, 14 Phere is about two lovers, Sanjay and Aditi, who lie to their parents about each other's families to get them to say yes to their marriage. The film has been directed by Devanshu Kumar and written by Manoj Kalwani. Also starring Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan, 14 Phere will release on ZEE5 on July 23.