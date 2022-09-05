Entertainment

'Ek Villain Returns' locks OTT release date; Netflix bags rights

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 05, 2022

'Ek Villain Returns' will arrive on Netflix on September 9.

As we are waiting to watch the thriller Ek Villain Returns on OTT, the makers have officially announced the date of its digital debut. It will be available on the streaming giant Netflix from Friday (September 9). One of the highly-anticipated action thrillers from Bollywood, Ek Villain Returns hit the big screens on July 29. Read on to know more about the development.

Context Why does this story matter?

The multi-starrer thriller features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

The date of its digital debut has come as an exciting announcement as it has been more than a month since the film hit the theaters and fans have been waiting for the same.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

Box office How did the film perform at the box office?

Ek Villain Returns had a fair theatrical run despite the negative reviews. Its lifetime run at the box office is estimated to have fetched the makers Rs. 170cr. Given the present climate in Bollywood and the fate that the recently released Hindi films faced, this can be considered a decent collection. The digital rights sold to Netflix would've given the film more profit.

Details All you need to know about 'Ek Villain Returns'

A sequel of Suri's 2014 suspense thriller Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns also featured JD Chakravarthy, Karishma Sharma, Shaad Randhawa, and Kaizaad Kotwal in supporting roles. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in principal roles and they played a couple whose life takes an unexpected turn after one of them gets murdered by Riteish Deshmukh's character.

Remuneration How much did the actors earn for the film?

According to reports, Abraham, who plays Bhairav was paid Rs. 6cr for the film, while Patani's remuneration was Rs. 4cr for playing Rasika. On the other hand, Kapoor and Sutaria were paid Rs. 4 and Rs. 2cr respectively, for playing the co-leads. Chakravarthy, who played a key supporting role, was paid Rs. 50 lakh. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 73cr.