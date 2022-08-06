Entertainment

5 reasons to watch hit Netflix show 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

5 reasons to watch hit Netflix show 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Aug 06, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

On the fence about watching 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'? Here are 5 reasons to take the plunge.

Planning to discover the world of enticing South Korean dramas? Well, Extraordinary Attorney Woo can be your debut pick. The ongoing Netflix show is currently the most popular K-drama that is offering drama, thrill, romance, as well as exciting courtroom scenes. Still wary to try it out? Maybe this list would help. Here are five major reasons for you to try Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

#1 Park Eun-bin's acclaim worthy performance

If you are a seasoned K-drama fan, then you would already know that Park is a chameleon when it comes to acting. Be it a brazen college girl or a crown prince with a grave secret, Park has always been at the top of her game. And, the same is true for her depiction of an autistic person Woo Young-woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

#2 Episodic focus on unique cases

Like most short-format Korean dramas, Extraordinary Attorney Woo also has 16 episodes. While the setting and main characters are constant, the series focuses on a new case in every episode. And, by using this technique, not only do the makers get to show Woo's unique approach to winning cases but also provide commentary on various social follies like property fraud, corruption, and workplace politics.

#3 Kang Tae-oh breathing life into most supportive onscreen boyfriend

The groundbreaking success of the ENA show has helped a wider audience to discover actor Kang Tae-oh. While the Run On actor is exemplary, creators Yoo In-sik and Moon Ji-won must be credited for making him play the model boyfriend character of Lee Jun-ho. Extremely attuned to Woo from the get-go, Lee is kind, caring, and eager to learn and unlearn things.

Personal Thankfully, Choi Soo-yeon doesn't get reduced to typical second-lead

Woo finds a friend in ex-classmate/colleague Choi Soo-yeon (Ha Yoon-kyeong). However, Choi harbors a crush on Lee. Thankfully, the makers don't turn her into a typical jealous and mean second-lead. Realizing Lee only has eyes for Woo, Choi tries to forget him and moves on.

#4 Whale lovers, meet your club president!

If you have a fascination with whales, then you'll find a soulmate in Woo. She's obsessed with the intelligent aquatic mammal species and her love language is sharing whale trivia! Hence, in every episode, we not only get to see Woo relate every incident to some whale story but cute artwork and graphics make up for a visual treat, too.

#5 This can easily be your new comfort show

After a hard day's work, we crave to forget our worries and embrace positive emotions. And, what better way to do so other than watching a wholesome show? If you've been looking for an addition to your comfort list, then, Attorney Woo's journey will perfectly fit the bill. Currently, 12 episodes are available on Netflix in India with the rest scheduled to premiere weekly.