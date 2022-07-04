Entertainment

Nani, Nazriya Nazim's 'Ante Sundaraniki' heads for OTT release

Jul 04, 2022

'Ante Sundaraniki' hit the big screens on June 10. Now it's ready for its OTT debut.

After its theatrical release on June 10, Telugu romantic-comedy Ante Sundaraniki will arrive on Netflix on Sunday (July 10). The Nani-starrer's OTT debut will come exactly a month after its theatrical premiere. The news was shared by the OTT giant on its social media handles along with a poster from the movie. Dive in to learn more about the film and the latest update.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the recent past, streaming rights of several South Indian movies have been bagged by Netflix.

This includes Vijay's Beast, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam, and Adivi Sesh's Major.

Ante Sundaraniki is yet another exciting addition to this trend.

Also, the film was notable for marking the Telugu debut of Nazriya Nazim, who has a huge fan base in Mollywood and Kollywood.

Information 'Ante Sundaraniki,' '777 Charlie,' 'Dear Friend' locked horns

Ante Sundaraniki clashed with two same-day releases: multi-lingual project 777 Charlie and Malayalam film Dear Friend. Starring Rakshit Shetty, 777 Charlie revolved around the journey of a man with his terminally ill dog. On the other hand, Dear Friend starring Tovino Thomas was about a group of friends who try to get in touch with their long-lost friend.

Details Meet the cast of 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Apart from Nani and Nazim, the upcoming movie featured a number of talented actors. This included Azhagam Perumal, who is known for playing Deepan Anthony in The Family Man 2, VK Naresh, Rohini, Nadiya, Harshavarshan, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Ante Sundaraniki was simultaneously released in Tamil and Malayalam, as Adade Sundara and Aha Sundara, respectively. Vivek Athreya helmed the project.

Updates 'Vikram' is also gearing up for OTT debut

Meanwhile, apart from Ante Sundaraniki, a number of latest films Telugu films including Virata Parvam and Major have also been released on OTT platforms. Vikram is also set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (July 8). Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the actioner is one of the biggest films in India and it has collected over Rs. 400cr at the box office.