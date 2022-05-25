Entertainment

'The Gray Man' trailer: Evans-Gosling play chase game, Dhanush appears

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 25, 2022, 09:50 am 2 min read

Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Ryan Gosling star in upcoming spy thriller 'The Gray Man.'

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling-led The Gray Man received its trailer on Tuesday. The Joe and Anthony Russo directorial follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a man who is on the run for spilling sensitive information. The one chasing him down is his ex-colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Adding to the excitement, Indian actor Dhanush (Atrangi Re) made an unmissable appearance in the trailer. Here's a breakdown.

Based on Mark Greaney's books, The Gray Man trailer introduces us to Gentry, who was once a "highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death." However, things change when a valuable asset comes under Gentry's possession and he inadvertently spills crucial data from the organization. Former CIA cohort, Hansen, will "stop at nothing to take him out." Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) comes to Gentry's aid.

Amidst the action sequences, the clip also featured the Maaran actor, Dhanush in a fashionable avatar. The brief appearance portrayed the Tamil superstar in a mafia-like get-up. Dhanush had previously shared his character's look on social media. In the post, he expressed that he was "elated" to join the Netflix film. He also wrote that he was looking forward to the "action-packed experience."

The upcoming spy thriller is reportedly one of Netflix's most expensive films, with a budget reportedly totaling up to a whopping $200M, as per Variety. To note, the Russo brothers have collaborated with Evans before. He played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the films Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. We can't wait for his villain avatar.

The film promises a dosage of spectacular action sequences, hinting at another possible hit for Netflix. In addition to the actors mentioned above, the film also features Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze in prominent roles. The film premieres in theatres on July 15 and will stream on Netflix from July 22.