'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder's sci-fi venture ropes in more stars

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 10, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' ensemble cast just got bigger!

More stars are joining Zack Snyder's much-anticipated science fiction venture, Rebel Moon. As per a new report, British star Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride) and American actor Corey Stoll (House of Cards) have become the latest actors to join the ensemble star cast. Reportedly, the production for the Netflix film will begin later this month. Here's everything we know about the project.

Context Why does this story matter?

Snyder had announced Rebel Moon back in July last year.

The idea grew out of his Star Wars pitch developed over 10 years ago that didn't see any headway.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," the ace filmmaker earlier told The Hollywood Reporter.

He had also said he wished to build a universe around the concept.

Report Epic fantasy film likely to be split in two parts

Rebel Moon will tell the story of a young woman (Sofia Boutella) who "becomes the face of a rising resistance against the galaxy's conquerors" (Elwes will play the king of the empire). This galactical uprising might get split into two films, as per a new THR report. There's a scope for future spin-offs, too, given there are many new characters and storylines to explore.

Cast Stuart Martin, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam part of cast

Boutella, Elwes, and Stoll will be joined by several talented faces, many of whom have previously collaborated with Snyder. The list includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, and Stuart Martin. Dutch actor Michiel Huisman and Mexican actor and former singer Alfonso Herrera round up the count. We don't really have any information about the roles of other actors though.

Information Back-to-back collaboration with Netflix after 'Army of the Dead'

The Man of Steel director is helming and co-writing Rebel Moon. While he will share story credits with Kurt Johnstad, both Snyder and Johnstad will pen the script with Shay Hatten. Snyder is also co-producing with his producing partner and wife—Deborah Snyder—and Wesley Coller under their banner. The production of Snyder's next collaboration with Netflix—after Army of the Dead—is set to last until November.