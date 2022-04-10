Entertainment

'Explorer: The Last Tepui' premieres on Earth Day; trailer out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 10, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

'Explorer: The Last Tepui' is coming to Disney+ on Earth Day.

National Geographic and Disney+ are going all out to celebrate the upcoming Earth Day on April 22. Disney+ will be releasing several special programs, which include a documentary titled Explorer: The Last Tepui. This will follow a group's journey as they attempt to scale a 1,000-foot sheer cliff face in the Guiana Highlands of South America. The trailer was dropped recently. Here's a breakdown.

Trailer Climber Alex Honnold and biologist Bruce Means team up

The 1:56-minute clip begins with an introduction to the main "characters" of the one-hour documentary—elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and veteran biologist Bruce Means. While Means, a National Geographic explorer, has traveled to terrains far and wide in search of new animal species, there's one place left to be discovered. It is the top of a tepui that has never been scaled before.

Contents Focus on difficulty in bringing Means all the way up

For Means to fulfill his mission of discovering new species, National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott will rope in Honnold for an unforgettable trip. As can be understood, the team's difficulty with getting Means on top of the mountain would become the crux of the show. The trailer keeps the final discoveries shrouded—so we'll have to watch the documentary to find out more.

Twitter Post Catch the trailer here

Climb into the unknown. Join @AlexHonnold and a team of scientists in search of undiscovered species in Explorer: The Last Tepui, streaming this #EarthDay on @disneyplus #ExplorerLastTepui pic.twitter.com/zCEFuGysYy — National Geographic (@NatGeo) April 8, 2022

Fact Know about tepui and its significance

A tepui is a table-top mountain found in the Guiana Highlands. Tepuis have major biological significance as they are entirely isolated from the ground forest and thus have a different climate. Moreover, the isolation means a tepui is also home to flora and fauna that have existed over centuries, separated from the entire world, courtesy of the huge walls of rock.

Information Discover unique biodiversity of tepuis on April 22

Directed by Renan Ozturk, Drey Pulley, and Taylor Rees, Explorer: The Last Tepui recently made it to the Official Selection of the Sun Valley Film Festival 2022. So this Earth Day, viewers will get to know about the unique flora and fauna of the South American tepuis. The latest installment in the Explorer series drops on Disney+ Hotstar on April 22.