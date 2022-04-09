Entertainment

'Gullak' Season 3 packs similar punch; most dramatic season yet

If you are a fan of TVF's original series, Gullak, then you already know it is not like other web shows but a collection of anecdotes centered around the commonplace Mishra family. The same concept gets extended to its third season, which premiered on SonyLIV this Thursday. So, how did the package of sweet and spicy moments get delivered this time? Here's our review.

Moments Dose of nostalgia: Most ordinary moments sprinkled through show's length

There is no real story unfolding here but the viewers simply become part of a typical north Indian middle-class family, comprising Santosh, Shanti, and their sons Annu and Aman. This season's five episodes, ranging between 30-40 minutes, have ordinary (relatable) moments sprinkled throughout. Be it the entire family sleeping together to share the AC, the nosy neighbor, or cacophonic quarrels filling up evening get-togethers.

Intersectional Of four leads, Shanti lacks separate area of focus

Three members—Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) with his new job and familial responsibilities; Aman (Harsh Mayar) with his science/arts conundrum; and Santosh (Jameel Khan) with his office politics—have separate spaces of focus. But Shanti (Geetanjali Kulkarni) lacks any such space and remains limited to being the stereotypical "complaining" and "superstitious" housewife. Her intuition and agency surface in all but one episode.

Favorite episode 'Agua' stands out to be most poignant episode

In Episode 3 (Agua), Shanti guides a young woman to decide on the best outcome of an arranged marriage scenario. Here, Shanti isn't limited to juggling between the household's food demands or suppressing her complaints in the garb of strong rebukes. She smiles, recalls her childhood, and does something she likes. But true to many mothers, her main concern is still about someone else.

Verdict Nuance unequally distributed; still suitable for a lousy, laidback watch

However, the level of nuance and poignancy isn't balanced throughout the season. Especially in the finale, we get an emotional rollercoaster ride and an almost unbelievable resolution to the tune of Bollywood masala films. Now, that's something we can't relate to the magic of Gullak. Still, the show is a calming breeze, and the acting performances the petrichor. Verdict: Season 3 gets 3.5/5 stars.