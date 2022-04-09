Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding surely happening, confirms Rahul Bhatt

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 09, 2022, 08:55 pm 2 min read

Confirmation about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage has now come from her half-brother, Rahul Bhatt.

Bollywood has been abuzz with only one topic nowadays, and that is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Multiple reports have claimed the top stars will finally tie the knot at Kapoor's ancestral property—RK House in Mumbai's Chembur—between April 14 and 17. Despite the usual hush-hush around the event, a major confirmation has come from one of the closest kin: Bhatt's half-brother Rahul Bhatt.

What he said 'I will be there for the ceremonies,' revealed Rahul

Speaking to a publication, Rahul revealed that the big fat Bhatt-Kapoor wedding is indeed happening and he has already received the invitation. "I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer," the fitness trainer further joked.

Quote Rahul praised Bhatt's success at finding 'fame, fortune, real love'

Rahul—son of Mahesh and Kiran Bhatt—expressed pride over the success of his half-sister. "I am really happy to see what she has achieved at such a young age. She has got a great body of work and she has found fame, fortune, and real love, which is non-existent in today's time." Before him, another Bhatt family member had given us deets about the nuptials.

Relatives Bhatt's uncle, Kapoor's mother also spoke up on wedding

Earlier, Bhatt's uncle and writer Robin Bhatt had confirmed to Bombay Times that the wedding was happening. He even wished that his "niece and Ranbir live a happy life together." Separately, the only person who spoke up from the groom's side is Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Singh. Asked about the wedding rumors, Singh said she had heard them, too, but she had no information.

Wedding Four days of pre-wedding ceremonies are in store

As per the rumor mill, the pre-wedding ceremonies are set to take place over four days, ahead of the probable big day on April 14. Going by that schedule, the mehendi event should be held on April 13. Reportedly, the wedding was advanced to April as Bhatt's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in a "fragile physical condition" and wishes to witness the nuptials.