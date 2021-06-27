Alia becomes emotional as 'Gangubai' shoot concludes after two years

Alia shares pictures celebrating the journey of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

A long journey has come to an end for actress Alia Bhatt as the Raazi star completed the shoot for her upcoming ambitious project Gangubai Kathiawadi on Sunday. Taking to social media platforms, Bhatt shared pictures with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and crew members, while penning an emotional note. Notably, the team had begun shooting nearly two years ago, on December 8, 2019.

'This film, set has been through two lockdowns, two cyclones'

The 28-year-old actress narrated how the unit went through several hardships, yet her takeaway has been a "mind-blowing, heart-wrenching, life-changing experience." "This film and set have been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting COVID during the making!!!" she wrote. Notably, Bhatt had contracted the virus when only one day of shooting was left. This had caused "huge financial and emotional setbacks."

'Being directed by Bhansali was a dream,' wrote 'Highway' actress

Bhatt also heaped praises on Bhansali, saying, "Being directed by sir [Bhansali] has been a dream all my life...I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years." "When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I've lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed," she wrote.

Bhatt also thanked the crew, her family, and friends

We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later!



This film and set has been through two lock downs.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film pic.twitter.com/j30haVxB4y — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 27, 2021

Makers called 'Gangubai' a film 'very close' to their hearts

The same pictures were shared by the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions as well. The caption read: "Today, as we mark another milestone of this memorable journey, we call it a wrap for a film that is very close to our hearts... #GangubaiKathiawadi See you soon on the other side!" The Bajirao Mastani director does not have a Twitter account.

The movie is slated for a July 30 release currently

Recently, the film's co-producer Pen Studios announced Gangubai Kathiawadi, along with other movies, will see a theatrical release this year. The movie is currently slated for a July 30 release date but since the production was just wrapped up, the release is likely to be postponed. Bhatt would reportedly leave for Budapest in August to complete Brahmastra and had recently started working on Darlings.