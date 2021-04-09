The second wave of coronavirus has become the biggest villain for the upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, since it affected both the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lead actress Alia Bhatt. Her diagnosis has caused a "huge financial and emotional setback." The team only has one day of shooting left, but assembling the crew for the same would now be a daunting task.

What happened The shooting was nearing completion when Bhatt had tested positive

Revealing how the pandemic affected the project, a source said that Bhansali was shooting with all the guidelines but he tested positive, nevertheless. After recovering, he immediately resumed work. "They were about to wrap up when Bhatt was also tested positive. There was one more day of shooting left. Now, this means that he will have to re-assemble the entire 160-member cast for one more day," the person said.

Details Bhansali's movies have always invited troubles

The source highlighted that Bhansali's projects have always faced setbacks before being released. "His set was burnt down during Black. His producer was hospitalized during Devdas. He was assaulted during Padmaavat. He now feels if there are no hardships during the shooting, the film may not be as creatively satisfying as he wants it to be," the person told SpotBoyE.

Movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by Hussain Zaidi's book

As is known, Bhatt will be seen as Gangubai, a brothel madam who ruled Mumbai's Kamathipura with an iron fist, in the movie. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book — Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Earlier, Bhatt and Bhansali were issued summons after Gangubai's adopted son alleged that the book and the movie tarnish her reputation.

Teaser The movie's Telugu teaser dropped today