The second wave of coronavirus has become the biggest villain for the upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, since it affected both the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lead actress Alia Bhatt.
Her diagnosis has caused a "huge financial and emotional setback."
The team only has one day of shooting left, but assembling the crew for the same would now be a daunting task.
What happened
The shooting was nearing completion when Bhatt had tested positive
Revealing how the pandemic affected the project, a source said that Bhansali was shooting with all the guidelines but he tested positive, nevertheless. After recovering, he immediately resumed work.
"They were about to wrap up when Bhatt was also tested positive. There was one more day of shooting left. Now, this means that he will have to re-assemble the entire 160-member cast for one more day," the person said.
Details
Bhansali's movies have always invited troubles
The source highlighted that Bhansali's projects have always faced setbacks before being released.
"His set was burnt down during Black. His producer was hospitalized during Devdas. He was assaulted during Padmaavat. He now feels if there are no hardships during the shooting, the film may not be as creatively satisfying as he wants it to be," the person told SpotBoyE.
Movie
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by Hussain Zaidi's book
As is known, Bhatt will be seen as Gangubai, a brothel madam who ruled Mumbai's Kamathipura with an iron fist, in the movie.
It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book — Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Earlier, Bhatt and Bhansali were issued summons after Gangubai's adopted son alleged that the book and the movie tarnish her reputation.
The movie's Telugu teaser dropped today
While the movie's Hindi teaser had released in February and got rave reviews, the Telugu teaser dropped today.
It debuted on the big screen with Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab.
Though the film is supposed to release on July 30, the coronavirus situation has gotten people wondering if it will follow the schedule.
The movie also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.