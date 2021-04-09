Akshaye Khanna is all set to step into the digital forum with ZEE5's upcoming release, State of Siege: Temple Attack. Makers have also released his first look. The film will be based on a real-life incident from 2002 when the Akshardham temple in Gujarat was under a terrorist attack, and National Security Guard personnel were deployed to take control of the situation. Here's more.

Details Khanna likely to play an NSG major in the movie

The upcoming movie will take forward the ZEE5 State of Siege franchise, which had given us State of Siege: 26/11 in 2020. According to the ZEE5 social media handle, Khanna will essay the role of Major Hanut Singh, an NSG soldier. Directed by Ken Ghosh, State of Siege: Temple Attack has been produced by Contiloe Pictures, owned by Abhimanyu Singh.

Twitter Post 'Akshaye Khanna will carry forward the Stage of Siege franchise'

Major Hanut Singh has the target locked in sight 🆘

Akshaye Khanna will carry forward the Stage of Siege franchise in this action-packed sequel.

State of Siege: Temple Attack coming soon, only on ZEE5! #SahasKiVijay pic.twitter.com/7ZnxTmQGKg — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) April 8, 2021

Quote Khanna says it is 'a privilege' to don 'the uniform'

In a press release, the Taal actor said he felt privileged to have been able to don a soldier's uniform. He said, "To be able to wear "the uniform" WITHOUT taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice is a privilege that only an actor is afforded (sic)." "My only focus during the making has been not to disrespect that privilege," he noted.

Incident Akshardham terror attack: Over 30 were killed, 80 got injured

As mentioned earlier, the plot will focus on a terrorist attack that happened at the Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Reportedly, more than 30 people had lost their lives with over 80 getting injured. Consequently, NSG came in and brought the situation under control by neutralizing the terrorists and ending the siege. Khanna is going to lead the mission in the film.

Cast 'Khanna's demeanor and craft make him the perfect fit'