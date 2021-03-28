The 66th annual Filmfare Awards were announced on Saturday evening. Even though 2020 had been a hard year for the entertainment industry and many films couldn't get a big-screen release, the awards honored the ones that managed to and also the ones that released on OTT platforms. Anubhav Sinha's Thappad and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo took home big honors. Here are the big winners.

Winners Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu were named the Best Actors

Legendary actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year, won the Best Actor award for his last Angrezi Medium. He was also conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously. The most coveted honor of the evening went to Thappad as it was conferred with the Best Film title. The movie's lead, Taapsee Pannu, also took home the Best Actress award for her widely-acclaimed role.

Big winner 'Gulabo Sitabo' also emerged as a big winner

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo that had a direct-to-OTT release has earned the superstar the Best Actor (Critics) trophy. The film, along with Thappad, was the evening's big winner. The films won six and seven trophies, respectively. While Farrokh Jaffar won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female), Juhi Chaturvedi took home the Best Dialogue award. Gulabo Sitabo also won Best Cinematography and Production Design awards.

Details 'Tanhaji', 'Sir' also took home some important awards

The Best Director award went to Om Raut for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif Ali Khan took the trophy of Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his role in the movie. Romantic drama Sir earned Tilotama Shome the critics' award for Best Actress while writer-director Rohena Gera won Best Screenplay. Eeb Allay Ooo!, which emerged as a favorite at film festivals, won Best Film (Critics).

Technical awards The awards also honored technical excellence