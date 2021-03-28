Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 11:45 am

American film director and Hollywood legend, Steven Spielberg, has roped in actor-comedian Seth Rogen for his yet untitled project. The drama is said to be loosely based on the famed director's life in Arizona, where he was raised during his formative years. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Rogen will be playing the role of Spielberg's favorite uncle in the upcoming film.

Tony Kushner is penning the script alongside Spielberg for the film. They both have created a great body of work together with projects like Lincoln and Munich. This will mark Spielberg's return to screenwriting since 2001's A.I. because this film will have an element of his personal story. The 2017 HBO documentary Spielberg came closest to showcase the life and times of Hollywood's finest director.

The untitled film will also be starring Michelle Williams in a role inspired by Spielberg's mother. The director will also be looking to cast some more actors, as the production nears, including a kid who will be playing the younger version of Spielberg. The film is eyeing to begin production in July this year with a release date sometime in 2022.

Spielberg's next project West Side Story is currently scheduled for a December 10 release this year after being delayed due to the pandemic. He is a three-time Academy Awards winner and one of the most commercially successful directors in the world. Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones series, and The Color Purple are some of his most successful projects.

