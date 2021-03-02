Seth Rogen's love for weed is unmistakable and now, he is building his passion into a full-fledged business in America. The funnyman has launched his own weed company named Houseplant, which will provide a range of weed and related household goods for weed smokers in California. And guess what, the company has a strong connection with his pro-weed film Pineapple Express.

Updating fans Rogen announced the launch on Twitter

The actor took to Twitter on March 1 to share the announcement through a video. In the video, he professes his love for weed. "What you probably don't know about me is that I have been working on my own weed company for the last ten years, and we are finally ready to launch in America," he adds.

Context He started the brand with Evan Goldberg in 2019

Rogen had started Houseplant with writing partner Evan Goldberg in Canada in 2019 by joining hands with Canadian Cannabis developer Canopy Growth Corp. "It's called Houseplant, and what we're doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been handpicked — and by that I mean hand-smoked — by me!" he says in the clip. Rogen flaunted the company's innovative packaging strategies.

Packaging Clearly, a lot of thought has been given to packaging

He also showed goodies such as a lightbox that came with an ashtray disguised as a lid. This, Rogen says, keeps the chances of losing lighters to a minimum. "We made vinyls with a different mix of songs for each strain, (sic)" a tweet on the announcement thread read. Reportedly, the website — www.houseplant.com — crashed after the big news.

Naming strains Strains are named after weather systems

The strains of cannabis are named after weather systems just the way Rogen and actor James Franco's characters did in the film Pineapple Express. Rogen also tweeted about Houseplant's Pancake Ice Sativa with 33% THC (compound that gets you high). "This is just the beginning. This is honestly my life's work, and I've never been more excited about anything," he said.

Twitter Post You can see the announcement video here