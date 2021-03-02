Israeli actress and model, Gal Gadot, is set to become a mother for the third time. She announced the good news on her Twitter and Instagram handles not long ago. Gadot, who has two beautiful daughters, shared an unseen picture of the family, wherein her husband was seen caressing her stomach. "Here we go again," a beaming Gadot captioned the picture. Here's more.

Statement I feel like 'Wonder Woman' while giving birth: Gadot

The Wonder Woman star, who has over 50 million followers on Instagram, had posted the picture nearly 12 hours ago. At the time of publishing, it garnered 3,667,440 likes. The actress is married to Jaron Varsano, a businessperson. She had earlier spoken about how she feels while giving birth. "It's cheesy, but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth," she had said.

Instagram Post See pic: The family looks overjoyed

Golden Globes The actress hid her baby bump at Golden Globes

A day before she shared the news, Gadot attended the Golden Globes 2021. She was sporting a bold, chic look, with a bright red pout enhancing her personality. Though she managed to hide her baby bump with a white minidress, her appearance at the ceremony sparked rumors that she could be pregnant. Soon, she confirmed that the speculations were true.

Career Gadot is a part of interesting projects

The actress has a number of projects lined up like Red Notice, with Dwayne Johnson, where she will reportedly be seen as an art thief. She also has Death In The Nile in her kitty. Gadot will reprise her role of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's Justice League, one of the most anticipated movies of DC lovers. It will release on HBO Max.

