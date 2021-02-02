George Clooney is sweeping off the dust from a pretty popular yet old science fiction title. The star is set to executive-produce the classic title of Buck Rogers, which has had its fans hooked to comic strips, novellas, a film and even a TV series since the late 1920s. Legendary Pictures is making the title with Clooney, who's joined by Smokehouse Pictures' Grant Heslov.

The producers for this title include Clooney, Heslov, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, and Flint Dille, who is the grandson of the original Buck Rogers comic strip publisher John F. Dille. Sources say there's no actor attached to the title yet, but chances are there that this might be a "potential starring vehicle" for Clooney himself. The idea germinated as a comic strip in 1928.

Philip Francis Nowlan wrote and introduced the character of Anthony Rogers in the story Armageddon 2419 A.D. for the science fiction magazine Amazing Stories, in its August 1928 issue. After getting remarkable traction, Nowlan rechristened the character as Buck Rogers for the January 1929 issue of the magazine with cartoonist Dick Calkins (initially going by the name Richard) attached for the illustration.

The strip inspired rival publications to come up with their own science fiction heroes such as Brick Bradford and the most popular Flash Gordon. The original comic run ended first with the magazine's Sunday special page concluding on June 13, 1965 and the daily version ending on July 8, 1967. A reboot titled Buck Rogers in the 25th Century ran from 1979 to 1981.

