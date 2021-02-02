-
Kangana Ranaut buys property worth Rs. 4cr for her siblings
Actor Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of a generous sister - in real life - as she has bought luxury apartments worth Rs. 4 crore for her siblings and cousins.
She has reportedly purchased four flats for her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht, and two cousins.
The property is located in a posh locality of Chandigarh.
Here are more details on this.
Details
Happiness multiplies when shared, writes Ranaut
Confirming the news on Twitter, Ranaut wrote, "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family (sic)."
Earlier, the actor had hosted a lavish wedding ceremony for Aksht.
Twitter Post
Here is what Ranaut shared on Twitter
I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family ❤️— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021
Details
Made a dream come true for her siblings, source says
A source revealed to The Times of India, "Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh."
"The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around."
Information
Ranaut owns several properties across cities
Ranaut is known to own properties in her hometown Manali as well as Mumbai.
She also owns properties in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill and Bandra areas.
However, her office space in the city had landed in a controversy after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of it citing "illegal constructions."
The actor then approached the Bombay High Court, which ruled in her favor.
Work
Ranaut might don the director's hat again
Separately, on the work front, Ranaut has a plethora of projects lined up.
After co-directing Manikarnika's first part, Ranaut might take charge of the franchise's second part named Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, as well.
She is also awaiting the release of Thalaivi, where she plays late actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.
She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.