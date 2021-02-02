Actor Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of a generous sister - in real life - as she has bought luxury apartments worth Rs. 4 crore for her siblings and cousins. She has reportedly purchased four flats for her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht, and two cousins. The property is located in a posh locality of Chandigarh. Here are more details on this.

Details Happiness multiplies when shared, writes Ranaut

Confirming the news on Twitter, Ranaut wrote, "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family (sic)." Earlier, the actor had hosted a lavish wedding ceremony for Aksht.

Twitter Post Here is what Ranaut shared on Twitter

I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it’s shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Details Made a dream come true for her siblings, source says

A source revealed to The Times of India, "Kangana has always been very supportive of her siblings and she has proved it time and again. This time, she has gifted luxurious flats at a very posh locality in Chandigarh." "The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around."

Information Ranaut owns several properties across cities

Ranaut is known to own properties in her hometown Manali as well as Mumbai. She also owns properties in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill and Bandra areas. However, her office space in the city had landed in a controversy after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of it citing "illegal constructions." The actor then approached the Bombay High Court, which ruled in her favor.

Work Ranaut might don the director's hat again