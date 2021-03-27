Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone has given birth to her first child according to a report by TMZ. The portal cited multiple sources to state that Stone and her husband, Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, welcomed their baby on March 13. After announcing her engagement in 2019, Stone has remained tight-lipped about her marriage as well as pregnancy. Here's all you need to know.

Details Baby's sex or name is not known yet

While the TMZ report said Stone gave birth in the Los Angeles area, the publication had no information about the baby's gender or name. Back in January, Us Weekly had confirmed that Stone was expecting her first child. Pictures of the star with a visible baby bump were also published but Stone didn't comment. The Cruella actress was guarded about her marriage news, too.

Backstory Stone quietly got married to McCary in 2020

Stone doesn't use social media and generally avoids speaking about her love life in interviews. The couple announced their engagement in December 2019 via McCary's Instagram handle but besides that, they've kept it mostly private. Months later when Stone was spotted wearing matching rings with McCary, marriage rumors surfaced. It was confirmed in September last year that they had in fact tied the knot.

Instagram Post The pair announced engagement back in 2019

Love story Stone met McCary on the sets of 'SNL'

Reportedly, the couple had postponed their wedding in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stone met her comedian husband on the sets of SNL in late 2016. They started dating the next year. Speaking about kids in an interview in 2018, Stone had said that her perspective on marriage and children had changed through the years and now she "really" wanted those things.

