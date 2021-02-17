Disney has dropped a seriously stunning poster of its upcoming movie Cruella. A couple of hours ago, a black-and-white poster of actor Emma Stone, looking menacing and attractive in the character of Cruella de Vil, was shared on social media. The movie is set in the 1970s and its trailer is scheduled to be released later today. Here are more details.

Social media The image instantly went viral

The official Twitter account of Disney uploaded an image of Stone giving a judgmental head tilt toward the camera. At the time of publishing, the image had received over 43,000 likes and more than 12,000 Retweets. The same image was also posted by the official Twitter handle of the movie. Undoubtedly, it is difficult to take eyes off Stone.

Twitter Post 'Hello, Cruel World'

Background 'Cruella' will focus on history of the deadly villain

The upcoming movie gives fans a detailed insight into the past of the main villain of 101 Dalmatians, where Cruella de Vil harbors the deadly desire of making a fur coat out of the skin of Dalmatian puppies. It was suggested that the movie will release on Disney+ directly but it's now poised for a theatrical release on May 28.

Revelation Stone had teased about the film at D23 Expo 2019

Stone raised the hype around the film during its first-look release at the D23 expo in 2019. "Since you're such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story," the La La Land star had said. "1970s set in London, it's punk rock," she added. The movie is directed by Craig Gilespie, who had helmed 2017's I, Tonya.

Impression Glenn Close is attached to 'Cruella' as executive producer