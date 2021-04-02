Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 11:53 am

Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood star to contract the contagious COVID-19. The 28-year-old took to social media to announce her diagnosis on Thursday. Earlier, she had tested negative when her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was shooting Gangubai Kathiawadi with her, had contracted the disease. The news surfaced days after Kapoor defeated the viral ailment.

Note 'I have immediately isolated myself'

The Highway actress shared a note on social media that read, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine (sic)." She went on to write that she is following all safety protocols as instructed by the doctors. "Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care, (sic)" the note read.

Details Just last week, Kapoor had defeated the disease

Last month, Kapoor's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, had officially announced the news of his diagnosis. Kapoor had stayed under home quarantine and last week it was known that he has recovered. During the same time, Bhansali had also tested positive, prompting Bhatt to take the COVID-19 test. However, she had tested negative back then. She had even resumed her work commitments.

Busy line-up The latest development would most likely impact 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Bhatt's diagnosis would, quite naturally, impact the ambitious project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, which is slated to hit the theaters on July 30, had suffered earlier when Bhansali tested positive. Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt has also been busy with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The highly-anticipated movie also features Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Information The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Bollywood