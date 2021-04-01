Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), reports said on Thursday. His son, Bappa, who was in Los Angeles is back in Mumbai to look after the 68-year-old celebrity. Confirming the diagnosis on Wednesday, his daughter Reema Lahiri Bansal had said earlier that he is admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital.

On behalf of Lahiri, his spokesperson said, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for COVID-19 (sic)." The music composer's family has requested everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. "He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends, and everyone from India and abroad, (sic)" his spokesperson added.

Separately, Bansal's statement had revealed that he was detected with mild coronavirus symptoms. "He has been admitted under the care of Dr. Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon," she had said. And today Bappa said that Lahiri already has a pulmonary condition and this is a reason for concern.

"My father is stable now. But he is in the ICU. But the reason for concern is, he already has a pulmonary condition. We can't meet him. We are relieved that he is getting the best care possible," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Earlier, Lahiri had expressed his excitement after finding out he is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "As soon as I found out that us over 60's and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight, (sic)" he had posted.

