'Senior Year' trailer: A 40-year-old Rebel Wilson returns to school

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 12, 2022, 03:07 pm 2 min read

Rebel Wilson marks her 20th film outing as an actor with 'Senior Year' (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixFilm)

Senior Year gets a trailer! Starring Australian actor Rebel Wilson in her 20th full-length film, the trailer shows us that her character, Stephanie Conway, wants to "go back to school, to finish my senior year." And, that is because she was in a coma for the last 20 years and missed out on her graduation. The comedy film hits Netflix on May 13.

Context Why does this story matter?

Wilson is known for her comedic roles.

Her performances in films like Bridesmaids, Bachelorette, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Pitch Perfect and its sequel, Isn't It Romantic, A Few Best Men, and Jojo Rabbit were applauded by critics and viewers.

But, with this upcoming movie, we hope Wilson proves that she is much more than the clichéd "Fat Amy," her Pitch Perfect character.

Plot What does the trailer show?

In the trailer, lasting 2:37 minutes, we see Conway having a "perfect life" in her high school: she was the cheer captain and had the "hot boyfriend." Being a "prom queen" was the only thing left of her to become. But, after a cheerleading accident in her senior year, Conway slips into coma and wakes up after two decades. Wilson plays the grown-up Conway.

Details Dialogues sum up Conway's shock at time leap

Hilarious dialogues like "Everybody else has gotten to go on and live their lives, and what? I'm supposed to just jump forward? I mean, I just found out there are eight more Fast & Furious movies!" and "Madonna is now called Lady Gaga?" effectively establish Conway's bewilderment about the time leap. She tries to bring back the pre-2000s wardrobe in school but in vain.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

High school has changed since 2002... but she hasn’t! @RebelWilson stars in Senior Year — premieres May 13. pic.twitter.com/nLbR8uirkV — Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2022

Cast and crew Meet the cast and crew behind 'Senior Year'

The Netflix Original has been directed by Alex Hardcastle (New Girl, The Mindy Project, The Office) in his feature film debut. Apart from Wilson, the upcoming film also features Mary Holland, Sam Richardson, Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, Zoë Chao, Alicia Silverstone, Avantika Vandanapu, Angourie Rice, Tyler Barnhardt, Michael Cimino, and Brandon Scott Jones (who also co-wrote the film with Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli).