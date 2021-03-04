Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page has joined the star-studded cast of the Netflix thriller The Gray Man. The project is the brainchild of the Russo Brothers and also features Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, and Julia Butters. The production will start in two weeks in Los Angeles. With Page's hiring, the movie just got better.

Scale It will be Netflix's biggest-budget feature film ever

Joe and Anthony Russo were developing the project for some time at Sony but it didn't materialize. With a reported budget of $200 million, this project is being dubbed as Netflix's most expensive film ever. The brothers will be returning to direction after the blockbuster Avengers: Endgame that had released in 2019. The makers want to create a massive franchise, reports Deadline.

Actor Page is taking Hollywood by storm

As is well-known, Page is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood following the success of Bridgerton. He was recently signed up for an upcoming film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. He has landed the lead role. Page was also rumored to be in the running to take over the role of James Bond but he downplayed the speculations.

Novel 'The Gray Man' is based on a novel

The Gray Man is based on a 2009 novel by American novelist Mark Greaney published by Jove Books. Greaney is known for continuing the Jack Ryan character after novelist Tom Clancy passed away in 2013. It is the first novel to feature Gray Man — actually a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. This character will be played by Gosling.

Details 'The Gray Man' will feature a worldwide pursuit

The movie will feature a worldwide pursuit where the killer becomes the prey. Gosling will find himself hunted by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. The international locations for this movie are being finalized. Page is clearly excited to be a part of this massive project as he shared news pieces linked to the development on his Instagram account.

