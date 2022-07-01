Entertainment

OTT release: Adivi Sesh's 'Major' arriving on Netflix this Sunday

Jul 01, 2022

'Major' hit the big screens on June 3.

After its theatrical release on June 3, Adivi Sesh's multilingual war drama, Major will arrive on Netflix on Sunday (July 3). Backed by Mahesh Babu, the film will land exactly a month after its theatrical premiere. The news was shared by the OTT giant on their social media handle along with a poster from the movie. Here's more about the film and the update.

Major, released in languages including Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, is based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

He was martyred in action during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Not just the braveheart's demise, the film also narrates the events that unfolded after the tragic event.

So, its OTT debut is a much-awaited update for cinephiles.

Details 'Major' hit the marquee alongside 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Vikram'

Major locked horns at the box office with Bollywood film Samrat Prithviraj and Tamil film Vikram as all the three movies were released on the same day. Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar did not perform well at the box office. Whereas, Vikram starring Kamal Haasan turned out to be a blockbuster by collecting more than Rs. 400cr.

Sashi Kiran Tikka is the director of Major, which was jointly produced by Sony Pictures India, Babu's GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies. According to reports, the biographical drama collected Rs. 66.6cr from its lifetime run in the cinema halls. It also received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathy starred in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Friday along with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. The actioner directed by Razneesh Ghai is streaming on ZEE5. Tamil film Vikram is also arriving on Disney+ Hotstar next Friday (July 8). Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the high-octane actioner also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.